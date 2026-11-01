Farooq questions ‘infiltrator’ claims behind SIR; Mehbooba warns against turning country into J&K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the BJP-led Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged erosion of constitutional rights.

Addressing the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan, they questioned the Election Commission’s justification for the SIR exercise, which it has defended on the grounds of identifying and removing infiltrators.

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Abdullah asked whether Hindus whose names were allegedly deleted from electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh were also being considered Pakistanis.

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“Over one crore Hindus have been removed in UP. Are they also Pakistanis? How long will you give this excuse?” he asked, accusing the poll body of facilitating ‘vote chori’.

Taking on the BJP and the RSS over what he described as the repeated questioning of Muslims’ patriotism, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said members of the community had also sacrificed their lives for the country.

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“They are pointing fingers at Muslims all the time, calling them Pakistanis. I want to tell the BJP-RSS, we have given our blood for the country. We have to live in this country and strengthen it,” he said.

Invoking the Constitution drafted under the leadership of B R Ambedkar, Abdullah said every citizen, irrespective of religion, enjoyed equal rights and had an equal right to vote.

“This is Ambedkar’s Constitution. We are all equal and every citizen has equal voting right. We have to ensure no Indian is denied the right to vote,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, warned that the rest of the country could face the kind of constitutional and political changes that Jammu and Kashmir experienced in 2019.

Alleging that the Constitution was being hollowed out, she accused the Centre of transferring the country's assets to corporate interests while neglecting the poor and the unemployed.

“Seeing you people, it feels you understand the problem and can change the situation in the country. If you don’t change it now, it will be too late,” she told the gathering.

Mufti also questioned the government's employment record, alleging that promises of jobs had remained unfulfilled and that even those who had joined the Army with pride had been reduced to working as daily wagers.

Targeting the BJP over its claims of championing Hindutva, she referred to alleged irregularities involving donations made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“They have stolen donations from the Ram temple. What can be a bigger shame?” she asked.

Linking the current political situation to developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories in 2019, Mufti said people in the region had experienced the consequences of what she described as the weakening of constitutional safeguards.

“We, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, have been destroyed. They hollowed out the Constitution in 2019. But you should ensure they don’t make the whole country Jammu and Kashmir. We are with you,” she said.