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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Farooq questions 'infiltrator' narrative over SIR; Mufti warns of constitutional erosion

Farooq questions 'infiltrator' narrative over SIR; Mufti warns of constitutional erosion

Address the INDIA bloc's ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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NC president Farooq Abdullah addresses the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
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National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the BJP-led Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise and other government policies threatened democratic and constitutional rights.

Addressing the INDIA bloc's ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan, the two leaders questioned the Election Commission's justification for the SIR exercise, particularly the stated objective of identifying and removing infiltrators from electoral rolls.

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Abdullah asked whether Hindus whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh were also being branded as Pakistanis.

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"Over one crore Hindus have been removed in UP. Are they also Pakistanis? How long will you give this excuse?" he asked, accusing the poll body of facilitating ‘vote chori’.

Targeting the BJP and the RSS over what he described as their repeated questioning of Muslims' patriotism, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said members of the community had also sacrificed their lives for the country.

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"They are pointing fingers at Muslims all the time, calling them Pakistanis. I want to tell the BJP-RSS that we have given our blood for the country. We have to live in this country and strengthen it," he said.

Invoking the Constitution framed under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, Abdullah said every citizen, irrespective of religion, enjoyed equal rights, including the right to vote.

"This is Ambedkar's Constitution. We are all equal and every citizen has an equal voting right. We have to ensure that no Indian is denied the right to vote," he said.

Urging people not to be afraid, Abdullah said power rested with citizens and called upon them to remain united to safeguard the country.

He also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was, and would remain, an integral part of India before concluding his address with "Jai Hind".

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti warned that the rest of the country could face the kind of constitutional and political changes that Jammu and Kashmir had experienced in 2019.

Alleging that the Constitution was being hollowed out, she accused the Centre of transferring the country's assets to corporate interests while neglecting the poor and unemployed.

"Seeing you people, it feels you understand the problem and can change the situation in the country. If you don't change it now, it will be too late," she told the gathering.

Mufti also criticised the government's employment record, alleging that its promises of jobs had remained unfulfilled. She claimed that even those who had joined the Army with pride were now being compelled to work as daily wagers.

Questioning the BJP's claims of championing Hindutva, she referred to alleged irregularities involving donations made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "They have stolen donations from the Ram temple. What can be a bigger shame?" she asked.

Linking the prevailing political situation to the developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in 2019, Mufti said people in the region had experienced the consequences of what she described as the erosion of constitutional safeguards.

"We, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, have been destroyed. They hollowed out the Constitution in 2019. But you should ensure they don't make the whole country Jammu and Kashmir. We are with you," she said.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the soul of India, Mufti concluded her address by reciting the famous line, "Sare jahan se achchha Hindustan hamara".

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