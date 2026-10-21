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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Farooq visits Harbans Singh's family in Jammu, offers condolences

Farooq visits Harbans Singh's family in Jammu, offers condolences

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Farooq Abdullah, NC president. FILE
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National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited the family of senior party leader and former minister Sardar Harbans Singh here to offer condolences following his demise last week.

Singh, 84, passed away on October 12. He was appointed political advisor to the NC president in December last year.

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Abdullah reached Jammu from Srinagar, visited Singh's Gandhi Nagar residence, and spent time with the bereaved family, expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies over the veteran National Conference leader's demise, a party spokesman said.

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Singh had served as a cabinet minister in the government headed by Farooq Abdullah from 1996 to 2002.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, along with other party leaders, had also visited Singh's residence on October 12 to express their condolences to the family. They later attended his cremation the same day.

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The National Conference described Singh's demise as a significant loss to the party, recalling his long association with the organisation and his contribution to public life.

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