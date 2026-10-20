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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Father-son duo arrested for SPO’s murder in Kishtwar

Father-son duo arrested for SPO’s murder in Kishtwar

Land dispute suspected to be the motive behind the killing

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Kishtwar police have solved the murder case of a Special Police Officer (SPO) whose body was recovered from a pit in a streambed in the Trigam forest area on October 16. A man and his son have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, with a land dispute suspected to be the motive behind the killing, said officials.

SPO Bashir Ahmed of J&K Police went missing on October 15 from a police picket in the Trigam area of Kishtwar, along with his service weapon, a semi-automatic rifle. Following a missing report lodged by his family, police launched an intensive search operation involving multiple teams.

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During the search operation on October 16, police recovered the SPO’s service weapon and subsequently found his body buried in a pit in a nallah in the Seran Wani area of Trigam forest.

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Following the recovery, a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS was registered at Kishtwar police station.

During the investigation, police identified two suspects, Bashir Ahmed Dar and his son Nazir Ahmed Dar of Seran Wani village in Trigam.

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According to police, questioning of the accused revealed the alleged conspiracy and motive behind the murder. The weapon of offence and belongings of the deceased, which had been concealed, were also recovered on the disclosure of the accused, police said.

Police officials said the arrested accused were distant relatives of the SPO and had been embroiled in a land dispute with him for some time.

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