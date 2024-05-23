Father-son duo crushed to death by truck in J-K's Kathua

PTI

Kathua/Jammu, May 23

A man and his son were killed when a truck hit them here on Thursday, officials said.

Residents of the Korepunnu village blocked the border road and held a protest against the duo's death.

The duo were on their way to their house at the Nagari village, when a fast-driven truck crushed them to death, they said. The villagers demanded strict action against the erring driver.

Former sarpanch Vinay Kumar, who was leading the dharna, demanded the night time be fixed to run the loaded dumpers (trucks).

