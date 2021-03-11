Fear among minorities exposes Centre: J&K Congress

Srinagar, May 22

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today said the ground situation in the Valley was bad, asserting that fear among the minority community members had lifted the veil on the government’s normalcy claims.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, JKPCC president who led a delegation that visited the protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees at Sheikhpora in Budgam, also said most of the issues raised by the government staff were genuine. The protesting employees have been demanding their relocation to safer places in view of the recent killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat.

“We all feel that the ground situation is bad. The law and order situation is bad. The J&K government as well as the Union Home Ministry has been making statements that the UT has headed towards normalcy and development in the past two years. But, the apprehensions and the fear among these people (Kashmiri Pandits) have lifted the veil on those claims,” Mir said in Sheikhpora.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also visited Sheikhpora and demanded the relocation of the Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley under the PM’s package. — PTI