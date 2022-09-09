Fear looms, ‘very few’ Pandits willing to return: Karan Singh

New Delhi, September 8
Veteran politician Karan Singh is learnt to have said that there exists a constant sense of fear among Kashmiri Pandits and this is why very few are willing to return to their homeland in the Kashmir Valley.
He was speaking at the release of a book by known cardiologist Dr Upendra Kaul. Singh said most of the Kashmiri Pandits who could afford to go out have gone and “settled for good” - be it abroad or different parts of the country. But he said Kashmir would always remain “incomplete” without Kashmiri Pandits.
“Kashmir is beautiful and beguiling and the tragedy that has taken over the Valley since 1947 is heartbreaking,” Singh, whose father Maharaja Hari Singh was the last Dogra ruler of Kashmir, said.
He commended Dr Kaul and other Kashmiri Pandits like him who have returned and built their homes in the Valley but added that “such examples are very rare”.
Kashmir has witnessed a string of fatal attacks on members of the minority community this year in which Rahul Bhat, a government employee recruited under the Prime Minister’s special package for Kashmiri Pandits, and teacher Rajini Bala, were killed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...