Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fear of Pahalgam attack vanished as I entered Kashmir: Cyclist from Nepal

Fear of Pahalgam attack vanished as I entered Kashmir: Cyclist from Nepal

PTI
Ramban, Updated At : 03:48 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Representational Photo
A cyclist from Nepal, who claims to be on a world tour to spread the message of ‘save tree, save water’, said his fear of the Pahalgam terror attack faded away as he entered Kashmir but his desire to visit Amarnath cave shrine remained unfulfilled, vowing to return for the yatra next year.

Sachin Choudhary reached here on his return journey to Jammu from Pahalgam resort, which serves as one of the two base camps for the ongoing pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The cyclist said he left his home town in Nepal last year, covering various parts of India in the past eight-and-a-half months.

“I had my doubts after hearing about the Pahalgam terror attack, but the fear melted away the moment I entered Kashmir. The warmth and support of the people and the calmness all around made me feel safe instantly,” the solo cyclist, who is presently on a pan-India journey, said.

On April 22, terrorists attacked the resort town of Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists, including one from Nepal, and a local pony-service provider. In retaliation, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, demolishing several terror infrastructures.

“I visited Pahalgam to pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine but the sub-divisional magistrate did not allow me to undertake the pilgrimage, citing the requirement for a permit from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the foreigners. I will return next year to fulfil my desire to have ‘darshan’ of the ice-shivling,” Choudhary said.

He said the people in Jammu and Kashmir are very supportive. “It is the people who help me with money, food and shelter. Even my bicycle is a gift given to me by someone. I am mostly spending the night at temples and gurdwaras,” he said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

