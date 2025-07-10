Fear of Pahalgam attack vanished as I entered Kashmir: Cyclist from Nepal

A cyclist from Nepal, who claims to be on a world tour to spread the message of ‘save tree, save water’, said his fear of the Pahalgam terror attack faded away as he entered Kashmir but his desire to visit Amarnath cave shrine remained unfulfilled, vowing to return for the yatra next year.

Sachin Choudhary reached here on his return journey to Jammu from Pahalgam resort, which serves as one of the two base camps for the ongoing pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The cyclist said he left his home town in Nepal last year, covering various parts of India in the past eight-and-a-half months.

“I had my doubts after hearing about the Pahalgam terror attack, but the fear melted away the moment I entered Kashmir. The warmth and support of the people and the calmness all around made me feel safe instantly,” the solo cyclist, who is presently on a pan-India journey, said.

On April 22, terrorists attacked the resort town of Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists, including one from Nepal, and a local pony-service provider. In retaliation, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, demolishing several terror infrastructures.

“I visited Pahalgam to pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine but the sub-divisional magistrate did not allow me to undertake the pilgrimage, citing the requirement for a permit from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the foreigners. I will return next year to fulfil my desire to have ‘darshan’ of the ice-shivling,” Choudhary said.

He said the people in Jammu and Kashmir are very supportive. “It is the people who help me with money, food and shelter. Even my bicycle is a gift given to me by someone. I am mostly spending the night at temples and gurdwaras,” he said.