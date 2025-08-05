Fear to cheer: Army’s cricket drive shot in the arm for Pulwama youth

In South Kashmir’s Pulwama district—once considered a hotbed of militancy—a quiet transformation is underway. The echoes of gunfire are gradually being replaced by the sound of leather hitting willow as cricket tournaments, backed by the Army, draw overwhelming participation and large local crowds.

For the first time, Army-organised cricket leagues in Pulwama are witnessing enthusiastic responses from residents, with soldiers and civilians even playing side by side on the same grounds.

“This is something new for Pulwama,” said Mohammad Ayub Dar, a local sports promoter managing a tournament organised by the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), stationed in the district.

The tournament, which has also received support from local sponsors, was launched last month by the Shadimarg unit of 44 RR under the banner of the ‘Formidable Cricket League’. The response, Dar said, has exceeded expectations.

“Shadimarg and surrounding villages had traditionally remained distant from such Army initiatives, having seen numerous gunfights over the years. But now, things are changing,” he said. “We received over 600 applications, and eventually selected 128 teams to compete. The final match is expected to take place on Sunday, August 10.”

The matches are drawing large crowds, both in-person and online. “Initially, the focus was only on the immediate catchment area, but due to the huge response, it was expanded. Teams from across the district are now participating,” Dar said.

What sparked even greater interest among locals was the participation of the Army’s own team. “They played three matches and were knocked out in the third round, which created even more buzz and excitement among the spectators,” he added.

Locals have praised the current leadership of 44 RR for fostering stronger community ties. “This team, led by the current Commanding Officer, is genuinely connecting with the people, and it seems to be making a difference,” said a Pulwama resident.

Inspired by the success of 44 RR’s initiative, other battalions have followed suit. The Army’s 55 RR recently inaugurated a similar tournament in the district, with 64 teams competing.

“This is the first time such a wide-reaching event is being held here,” said Shahid Lala, a cricket enthusiast helping to manage the tournament. “It’s a village-level event, with 64 teams representing more than 100 villages. We received a total of 783 applications.”

Army officials believe that such outreach initiatives are helping bridge the gap between the armed forces and civilians. “We’ve always stood by the awaam (public), and our aim is to connect with locals—especially the youth—through such platforms,” said an officer stationed in South Kashmir.

Lala agreed, noting the positive social impact. “Earlier, seeing Army men on the streets often created fear. Now, we see them playing cricket with the locals. Events like these are not just promoting sports, but also helping to address issues like drug abuse and social alienation.”