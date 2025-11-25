DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fears of polarisation grow amid Vaishno Devi seat row

Fears of polarisation grow amid Vaishno Devi seat row

Hindu groups seek to scrap admissions; Kashmir parties urge restraint

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 03:50 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police stop Bajrang Dal members during a protest against the shrine board on Monday. PTI
The controversy over the allocation of seats at the newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra has emerged as a fresh flashpoint, raising fears of polarisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hindu organisations have demanded that admissions be scrapped after 42 out of the total 50 seats reportedly went to Muslim candidates, while Kashmir-based political parties have cautioned against viewing the process through a religious lens.

Though the matter is administrative, the debate unfolding across J&K underscores how institutional decisions can inadvertently shape the socio-political climate of the region.

The controversy began after the allocation list at the medical college went public. With only seven seats allotted to Hindu candidates, various social and religious groups in Jammu registered their protest, calling for complete cancellation of admissions.

Their contention is that the medical college has been built on offerings made by Hindu pilgrims. An amalgamation of 60 social, religious and trade bodies, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, backed by the Sangh Parivar, has threatened a major agitation if admissions are not scrapped. The group is pressing for “100 per cent reservation for Hindu students”.

Local residents are now looking to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who heads the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which governs the college. A BJP delegation of MLAs recently met him, demanding measures to ensure that only Hindu candidates secure admission.

Despite the admission process being conducted strictly through NEET, the politicisation of the issue has fuelled confusion among stakeholders.

Political parties across the Union Territory are seeking to capitalise on the controversy, without weighing its potential impact on social harmony. A transparent communication strategy from the Shrine Board is urgently needed to prevent misinformation.

Opening dialogue with community representatives is also essential to ease tensions. Though sensitive, the debate offers an opportunity to restore credibility through decisive and transparent measures.

