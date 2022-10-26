Festival celebrated at Teetwal hamlet on LoC for first time

PTI

Teetwal (J&K), October 25

Hundreds of earthen lamps lit Teetwal hamlet in Kupwara district on Monday as Diwali was being celebrated for the first time at the Mata Sharda Devi temple being reconstructed in the area along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ancient temple is being rebuilt with a view to revive centuries-old pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth temple in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sharada Peeth — “the seat of Sharada” — is the Kashmiri name for goddess Saraswati. Sharada Peeth was one of the foremost ancient universities of the Indian subcontinent.

Teetwal is situated in Kupwara and the Sharda Peeth is situated barely 40 kilometres from the village.

Sharda Peeth is an abandoned temple located in Sharda village along the Neelum river. It is regarded as one of the 18 highly revered temples across south Asia.

After the first time since Partition, candles and diyas marked Diwali celebrations at the Sharda yatra temple, being reconstructed in Teetwal. A large number of locals lit earthen lamps, candles and distributed sweets, Save Sharda Committee president Ravinder Pandita said.

#Diwali #Kupwara