Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Festivity, prayers mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Festivity, prayers mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday where members from the Muslim community from all age groups held prayers amid festivities. In the Kashmir region, the largest congregation of devotees assembled at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks...
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
People offer namaz during Eid celebrations at Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar. ANI
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday where members from the Muslim community from all age groups held prayers amid festivities.

In the Kashmir region, the largest congregation of devotees assembled at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of the Dal lake.

However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at the eidgah and historic Jama Masjid in the old Srinagar city. A large posse of security forces was deployed at both the places.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah among others were the notable persons to offer prayers at Hazratbal. Large congregation of Eid prayers were reported from all district of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in Jammu region, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional gaiety amid tight security arrangements, with a large number of people gathering at different eidgahs to pray for peace.

The largest congregation was held at the eidgah on Residency Road in Jammu, followed by the Mecca Masjid and the Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab, where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers in the morning.

Muftis and religious scholars spoke about the significance of the day, explaining the philosophy behind the customary sacrifice.

“I want to extend my wishes to everyone on Eid, the festival of happiness. There’s a tradition in Jammu where people come together during religious functions,” Mufti Anayat Tullah, head priest of the Jama Masjid in Jammu, said.

