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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fight for restoration of J&K special status to continue, say NC, PDP

Fight for restoration of J&K special status to continue, say NC, PDP

7th anniv of abrogation of Article 370

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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PDP leaders and workers raise slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI
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National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday staged protests in Srinagar to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

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The ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference staged a protest at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha. As the leaders attempted to march outside, they were prevented from leaving the headquarters by a heavy deployment of security forces. The party said the office premises were sealed.

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Apart from Srinagar, the National Conference said protests were held in the other districts of the Union Territory and those witnessed the participation of Cabinet ministers, legislators, party office-bearers and heads of various frontal wings.

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During the protests, the protesters carried placards “demanding the restoration of constitutional rights and the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, while reiterating the party’s commitment to pursuing these demands through democratic and constitutional means”.

The party’s chief spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq reiterated the party’s demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights and statehood, saying the struggle would continue through democratic and constitutional means.

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Meanwhile, the PDP also staged a protest in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti thanked all PDP leaders and workers for organising peaceful yet “resolute protests across Jammu and Kashmir despite widespread detentions and house arrests”.

The BJP, however, held celebrations in Srinagar on Wednesday. J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul led a bike rally in Srinagar. The party said Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness an era of peace, development and opportunity post Abrogation of Article 370.

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