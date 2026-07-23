‘Fight to safeguard democracy’: Mehbooba extends support to CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed her support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrating against irregularities in examinations and described the agitation as a fight to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.

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Addressing the protesters at the Jantar Mantar, Mehbooba praised the youth for enduring harsh weather conditions while demanding justice and transparency in the examination process, saying their struggle would discourage corruption, paper leaks and other injustices.

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The protesters led by the CJP have been camping at the Jantar Mantar since last month demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

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“I salute you all. When I saw on July 20 that some rioters, along with the police, were beating up the protesting youth, even tearing the clothes of our daughters, I said enough is enough, I must go (to Delhi),” she said while addressing the protesters.

Calling it a defining moment for the country’s youth, Mehbooba alleged that the nation witnessed increasing incidents of “divide and rule” politics, exam paper leaks, corruption and crimes against women over the past several years.

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“This is what we have seen in the country for the last 12 years - divide and rule. Sometimes ‘chanda chori’ (donations theft), sometimes paper leaks, sometimes rapes. Even cows are safer than children in our country today,” she said.

The PDP chief also criticised the judiciary and the Centre, claiming that the concerns of the protesting students did not receive adequate attention despite their prolonged agitation.

Referring to the Chief Justice of India’s refusal to watch videos of the July 20 violence in Delhi, Mehbooba said, “He said he won’t watch the videos as he doesn’t have time. Why do they not have time? Because they have to go to the Rajya Sabha, because they have to become governors. That is why they don’t have time for these young people, and that is why I am here.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a request for urgent listing of a plea challenging the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march in Delhi on July 20.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

“We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch... We don’t want to watch videos,” the CJI said.

Calling for a change, Mehbooba said, “These people (youth) will bring it. If we need to save the Constitution, these people will do it.”

She also said that many parents spend lakhs of their hard-earned money to educate their children, and if the youth do not stand up against injustice today, the country will face serious consequences.

Mehbooba also warned that if the Constitution is not saved today, those at the helm of affairs will turn the rest of the country into an “open jail”, drawing a parallel to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, she expressed hope that the protesting youth will not bow down, and said the government should also refrain from messing with them as they are the “biggest power”.

The country witnessed similar protests in the neighbouring countries, Mehbooba said, but made it clear that she “does not want that to happen in our country”.

Mehbooba also accused the government of displaying arrogance by failing to respond to the grievances of the protesters, many of whom, she said, have been camping at the Jantar Mantar in extreme heat for several days.

“The power of the youth is the greatest power. This arrogance will not last long,” Mehbooba said.

“You all have left your homes, families and everything behind, shedding your blood and sweat here in this heat. This is the biggest exam for you, which must not get leaked. If you pass this test, no one will ever have the courage to leak a NEET paper again,” she said.