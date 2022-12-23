File property details, government staff told

Jammu, December 22
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked the employees to submit their property details before January 31 to avoid action against them.
An order by Piyush Singla, Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), stated that “Sub-Section 2 of Section 9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and other Provisions Act, 1983, laid down that it shall be incumbent on the part of every public servant to submit annual returns of the assets held by him and his family members in January every year and shall indicate the reasons for increase, if any.”
The order stated that the prescribed rules provided for imposing a penalty for non-submission of the property returns by the public servants.
