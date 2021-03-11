Final date for publication of electoral rolls in J-K rescheduled for November 25

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the date for the final publication of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir by 25 days.

The new date has been fixed as November 25.

Given the deadline for publishing the final electoral rolls, it looks almost certain that the Assembly elections won’t take place this year in the wake of the upcoming four-month harsh winter in Kashmir.

“The final electoral roll after due disposal of all claims and objections filed within the stipulated period shall be published on November 25, 2022,” reads a communication from the Chief Electoral Officer of J&K.

The ECI also notified that any person, who attains the age of 18 years on or before 1st October 2022 and is otherwise qualified to be enrolled as an elector in the Electoral Roll, can apply for his registration in the Electoral Roll, it said.

At present, the pre-revision activities, as well as the post-delimitation follow-up work are going on in the J&K, wherein the existing electoral rolls are being mapped into the newly delimited Assembly constituencies.

The revision activities, which shall begin on September 15, include the disposal of claims and objections received after the publication of the integrated draft electoral roll.

To provide more opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir the Commission has extended the period for filing claims and objections from 30 days to 40 days to October 25.

#jammu #kashmir