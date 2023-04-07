Finally, Iltija Mufti gets passport

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti has been issued a passport for a period of two years, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. Iltija had approached the the High Court of J&K and Ladakh after her passport application was denied by the passport office due to lack of clearance from the CID.

The Regional Passport Office has written to the Additional Solicitor General, stating that Iltija, who wishes to pursue higher studies, has been granted a passport valid from April 5, 2023, to April 4, 2025.

Iltija Mufti stated that no favor had been extended by granting the passport, but questioned why the validity was limited to two years when a travel document is typically valid for 10 years.

The passport of the former chief minister is withheld. On December 31, Mehbooba sought the Chief Justice of India’s intervention for her passport as well as that of her daughter and mother. On February 3, the authorities issued the passport of her mother.