Finally, J&K administration gives in, now no property tax for small houses

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 24

Amid controversy and protests against property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K administration has said houses having a built-up area of 1,000 square feet will be exempted from the tax.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu, has appealed to the administration to keep the order in abeyance till people in large were properly educated on property tax rules and procedures.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, in a statement, clarified that those houses having a built-up area of up to 1,000 square feet had been exempted from property tax, which will be levied from April.

He held a meeting to discuss the issue, in which it was asserted that property tax was an essential part of urban sector reforms. “Jammu and Kashmir is one of the last states/UTs to levy property tax. The Urban Local Bodies are required to ensure multiple civic services in their jurisdiction and need resources. This tax will improve the financial health of these institutions and improve services, besides creating employment opportunities,” an official statement said.

Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, said besides small houses, “all places of worship, including temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches, and cremation and burial grounds among others are exempt from property tax”.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu, while noting it was not the time for the implementation of property tax, appealed to the administration to keep the order in abeyance till people were properly educated on its rules and procedures.

Arun Gupta, president, CCI, Jammu, said the administration had decided to take this initiative last year but the chamber intervened and raised the matter with the administration. “The chamber successfully got it stalled,” he said.

Gupta said the chamber was not against property tax but felt it was not the right time to implement it. He further said the administration was harassing people of Jammu in one way or the other.

The General House meeting of the Jammu Municipal Corporation that was scheduled for today was deferred with no new date. Gaurav Chopra, Congress councilor, said, “We were informed that there was training of a few councillors due to which the meeting had to be postponed. There appears to be a plan privy to the L-G and Mayor to not allow a meeting where property tax was supposed to be discussed.”

It’s govt’s job, says Azad

Srinagar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration should reconsider its decision of imposing property tax in the Union Territory and leave such decisions for an elected government. “I request the administration to reconsider this issue and leave it for the elected government,” Azad told the media at the party’s office in Sonwar here. PTI