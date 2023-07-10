Finance Director among three killed in road mishap

Jammu, July 9
Ranbir Singh Bali, Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment, his wife Parvinder Kour and son Irvan Singh died while his daughter was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Pannar bridge along the Mughal road in Poonch on Sunday evening.
The condition of his daughter Mahreen Kour is stated to be out of danger.
