Find ultras behind Dhangri attack: DGP to officers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 3

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, today asked the security forces to find the terrorists behind Dhangri attack in Rajouri and act against individuals helping the ultras.

The DGP visited Rajouri and reviewed the security scenario. He was accompanied by the Special DG CID, J&K, RR Swain and ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh. The DGP directed for increasing anti-terror operations to track down the hiding terrorists and their modules. He stressed for identifying hidden over ground workers (OGWs) and accomplices providing any sort of support to terror activities and directed for stringent action against each and every individual involved in anti-national activities. He also directed to strengthen the security grids.