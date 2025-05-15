FIR against missing soldier in Ganderbal

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against a missing soldier after a video appeared on social media in which he had claimed that the Pahalgam terror attack was an “inside job”.

The soldier, Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, is a sepoy of 29 Rashtriya Rifles and a resident of the Tral area of Pulwama district, according to police. “The missing report... was lodged on 11.03. 2025. (It) has been converted into an FIR after a video showing him surfaced on social media,” a police official said.

In the video, Sofi claims that he is aware of “each and everything and how fake encounters are being done.” , The video has been already debunked by PIB fact check.

The police official said the video, verified by his father and uncle, prompted the registration of FIR under Sections 197(d), 152 BNS at Police Station Ganderbal.