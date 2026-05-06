FIR against wife, son of J-K’s Anantnag MLA for allegedly locking up govt hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against the wife and son of MLA Anantnag Peerzada Mohammad Syed for allegedly locking a government-run hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

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An FIR was registered at Achabal police station, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Tuesday against Syed’s wife and son after they allegedly locked a health facility in the Damhal Khosipora area of the district, the officials said.

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The building housing the health facility reportedly belongs to the MLA’s family and was provided for establishing a primary health centre in 2008.

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However, the family claims that earlier this year, the MLA had written to the Anantnag chief medical officer seeking relocation of the health centre, claiming the building was in dilapidated condition.