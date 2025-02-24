DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / FIR over smart meters flayed

FIR over smart meters flayed

CPM leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Sunday criticised the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for advocating the registration of a FIR against locals protesting the installation of smart meters. Reports suggest that JPDCL has called for...
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 07:53 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
CPM leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Sunday criticised the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for advocating the registration of a FIR against locals protesting the installation of smart meters.

Reports suggest that JPDCL has called for an FIR against ten locals in Kishtwar for opposing and halting the installation of smart meters in their area. Tarigami condemned the move, calling it an attempt to criminalise dissent, which he termed “unfortunate and unacceptable in a democratic country.”

