Fire at J-K civil secretariat, brought under control after an hour

Jammu, March 30
A fire broke out inside the Civil Secretariat complex, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration here on Wednesday, officials said.
Flames were first noticed at a room used by the rural development department at around 9.45 am. The blaze quickly spread to adjoining rooms, they said.
A fire tender from the secretariat fire station was joined by one from city station to put out the blaze. Senior officials had rushed to the spot, the officials said.
The fire was brought under control after about an hour, they said.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the first floor of a prefabricated double-storey structure on the back side of the main building, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster
Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote aga...
Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent
The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government...
BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Manish Sisodia
BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Delhi CM's ...
Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday
Another spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to...