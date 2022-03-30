Fire at J-K civil secretariat, brought under control after an hour

PTI

Jammu, March 30

A fire broke out inside the Civil Secretariat complex, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration here on Wednesday, officials said.

Flames were first noticed at a room used by the rural development department at around 9.45 am. The blaze quickly spread to adjoining rooms, they said.

A fire tender from the secretariat fire station was joined by one from city station to put out the blaze. Senior officials had rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the first floor of a prefabricated double-storey structure on the back side of the main building, officials said.