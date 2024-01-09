Fire at Spituk market in Leh

Jammu, January 8
A fire incident was reported at commercial establishments at Spituk market in Leh on Monday morning.
Executive Councillor for Agriculture, LAHDC, Stanzin Chosphel visited Spituk market to assess the on-ground situation. Chosphel was accompanied by Leh tehsildar and the concerned officers from the district. He advised officials to immediately take all necessary steps under suitable welfare schemes to compensate for the losses at the earliest. Chosphel assured the fire victims of all possible assistance from the Hill Council, Leh, and the district administration to alleviate their losses.
