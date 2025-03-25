DT
Home / J K / Fire damages 8 houses in J-K's Baramulla

Fire damages 8 houses in J-K's Baramulla

No casualties; cause of fire yet to be ascertained
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:03 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Fire dousing operations underway after a massive fire broke out at Jalal Sahib Mohalla, in Old Town Baramulla on Monday. ANI
At least eight houses were damaged in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla town, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in one of the houses in the congested residential area of Jalal Sahib in the Old Baramulla town on Monday night and quickly spread to the adjoining houses, the officials said.

Fire tenders assisted by locals, police and Army personnel helped in putting out the blaze, they said.

One person sustained minor injuries in the firefighting operation, the officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

While property worth crores of rupees perished in the blaze, the exact quantum of damage will be ascertained later, the officials said.

