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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fire damages Mata Vaishno Devi helipad terminal in J-K’s Reasi; no casualties

Fire damages Mata Vaishno Devi helipad terminal in J-K’s Reasi; no casualties

Officials said some computers at the ticket counter and a coffee shop were reduced to ashes in the fire

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:18 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The fire broke out in the helipad terminal at 3.15 am apparently due to a short circuit and was controlled within 30 minutes by the joint efforts of staff, security personnel and fire and emergency services personnel, the officials said. Representative image: iStock
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A fire partially damaged a helipad terminal in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trukuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, early Sunday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

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The fire broke out in the helipad terminal at 3.15 am apparently due to a short circuit and was controlled within 30 minutes by the joint efforts of staff, security personnel and fire and emergency services personnel, the officials said.

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The terminal, which is an important transit point for pilgrims visiting the shrine, was closed at the time of the incident, the officials said.

They said some computers at the ticket counter and a coffee shop were reduced to ashes in the fire.

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The extent of the damage is being assessed, the officials said.

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