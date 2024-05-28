Fire engulfs forest belt in Rajouri

ANI

Rajouri: A massive blaze erupted in the forest area of Rajouri district, officials said on Monday. The fire broke out in the Bathuni forest belt late on Sunday, engulfing seven to eight acres and causing severe damage to trees and wildlife, they said. The Forest Protection Force launched an extensive firefighting operation that continued through the night. By Monday, the flames had been brought under control. PTI

3 hurt in ‘mortar shell blast’

Jammu: Three people were injured in an explosion in an open field in Samba district on Monday, officials said. It is suspected that a rusted mortar shell exploded due to a fire. The explosion occurred when some farmers were burning crop residue in the field in Khara Madhana village around 8.15 pm, the officials said. They said three people sustained splinter injuries in the blast and were shifted to a hospital. PTI

Cops attacked in Shopian village

Srinagar: A policeman was assaulted on Monday in Shopian district while he was executing a court order. Officials said that a police team went to the house of one Manzoor Ahmad Khanday in the Khurmpora village in the district to execute a court warrant. However, they were attacked by miscreants resulting in injuries to one policeman. "The injured policeman was shifted to the district hospital in Shopian, where he was referred to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar for specialised treatment," said officials. The injured policeman has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad. IANS

Terrorist hideout busted in Kupwara

Kupwara: A large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Army and J&K police in Kupwara, Chinar Corps said on Monday. "Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Army and J&K Police in dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today. During search a terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered," Chinar Corps posted on X.

