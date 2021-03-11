Fire safety audit ordered in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 21

The administration has ordered an immediate fire safety audit of all the government buildings. Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi issued an order, asking the Director General, Fire and Emergency Service, to carry out fire safety audit of all government buildings in J&K immediately.

“All the concerned administrative secretaries shall take immediate corrective action in light of the fire safety audit reports to be furnished to them,” the order stated.

Late on Thursday evening, fire broke out in the Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar. On Wednesday, fire erupted in the Traffic Police headquarters in Srinagar, damaging the building partially. Due to intense heat, there have been many instances of fire in different parts of the UT.