Firecrackers prohibited in Shopian after 10 pm on grounds of security, health

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In an order, District Magistrate Shishir Gupta said it has come to notice that fireworks in Shopian district, particularly after 10 pm, causes significant noise pollution leading to severe health hazards such as respiratory distress, cardiovascular complications and sleep deprivation.

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It also "causes confusion among the security forces in responding to anti-terror operations", and creates panic and disturbance among public, especially among the elderly, infants, patients and students, the order noted.

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The DM said bursting of firecrackers generates sudden, high-intensity noise which causes undue alarm to security forces deployed in the district for maintenance of security and public order, thereby affecting their operational efficiency and alertness during night hours.

"Such bursting of firecrackers at late night causes public nuisance, disturbs public tranquility, and pose an apprehended danger to the peace, order and security of the area, which cannot be remedied by ordinary penal provisions as they require immediate preventive action," he said.

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Invoking Section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the DM said there shall be complete prohibition on bursting of all kind of fireworks, including aerial fireworks, and joined firecrackers (series crackers) within the territorial jurisdiction of Shopian district after 10 pm.

"This order shall come into force with immediate effect from the date of its issuance and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date hereof, unless withdrawn earlier or extended by a subsequent order," he added.

The DM said any violation or breach of this order shall invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions.