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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Terrorists fire at CRPF checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 personnel injured

Terrorists fire at CRPF checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 personnel injured

One CRPF personnel critically injured; motorcycle-borne attackers escape after opening fire at checkpost in Akhran

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:17 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Security heightened after three CRPF personnel were injured in a terror attack on a CRPF camp, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, November 11, 2026. PTI
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Motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, officials said.

The attack took place around 2.15 pm at Akhran near Mir Bazar. The area has been cordoned off and a massive hunt is on for the attackers who managed to escape after the gunfire, the officials said.

The injured have been taken to a hospital in Anantnag district. While one of them is critical with wounds in his abdomen, the other two escaped with relatively minor injuries -- one with a grazing bullet wound on his arm and the other who was hit on his foot.

One of the CRPF jawans has been airlifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

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Visuals from the ground showed the wounded troopers being taken on stretchers into hospital and medical personnel rushing to their aid.

Shortly after the attack, additional barricades were put and security personnel in armoured vehicles were seen near the site as reinforcements were sent amid ambulance sirens going off and loudspeaker announcements asking locals to stay indoors.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam for an event but not near the site of the attack.

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Further details are awaited.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that one local terrorist remained active in Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, recently said the local militant was operating in parts of South Kashmir and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam.

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“There is one local terrorist who has orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam, and he is being supported by a few foreign terrorists as well,” he said.

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