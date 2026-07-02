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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / First batch of Amarnath pilgrims welcomed with flower petals in Kashmir

First batch of Amarnath pilgrims welcomed with flower petals in Kashmir

The batch of 4,822 pilgrims was flagged off earlier in the day by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:33 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Locals gather to receive the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims near Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel as they enter the Kashmir Valley, at Qazigund, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday. PTI
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The first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra received a warm welcome as they reached the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said.

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The batch of 4,822 pilgrims was flagged off earlier in the day by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

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As the convoy entered the Valley through the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district under tight multi-tier security cover, they received a rousing welcome, officials said.

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Police and civil administration officials, including the IG CRPF (Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force) and DIG South Kashmir Range Javid Iqbal Matoo, greeted the pilgrims with garlands, flower bouquets and petals.

The convoys later proceeded separately towards the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, from where pilgrims will begin the onward journey early Friday to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.

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The 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28. Devotees can take either the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag or the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

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