First batch of pilgrims sets off for holy cave shrine

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Friday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan for the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

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Officials said the first batch of pilgrims began journey from the Baltal Base Camp in Ganderbal district amid an atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm. The flag-off ceremony was led by Rahul Yadav, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation and nodal officer for the Baltal Axis, along with other officers.

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The Baltal Base Camp resonated with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev” as devotees including men, women, elderly and sadhus, began their onward journey to the holy shrine.

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Anantnag Deputy Commissioner (Yatra Officer) Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat and Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure jointly flagged off the Amarnath Yatra 2026 along the Pahalgam Axis in the wee hours today from the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam.

The commencement of the yatra marks the beginning of one of the country’s most revered spiritual pilgrimages and reflects the coordinated efforts of the administration and all stakeholder departments to facilitate a secure, seamless and memorable pilgrimage experience for every devotee.

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Following their departure from the Nunwan Base Camp, the pilgrims were ferried in vehicles to Chandanwari via a special shuttle service provided by the Motor Vehicles (MV) Department.

Officials said to ensure a blissful and enriching spiritual experience for pilgrims, adequate arrangements have been put in place at camps, stations and places of importance enroute the holy cave.

“All essential facilities will be provided to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage period so that it is conducted in a smooth and successful manner. Besides, service augmentation and other necessary safety and security measures along the track were planned and executed in advance,” said a spokesman.

“The yatris expressed their satisfaction with overall arrangements and were highly motivated as they began their spiritual journey,” the spokesman said.

On Thursday, over 4,800 pilgrims in a convoy of 259 vehicles heading for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir were flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

PM charts out ‘panch sankalp’ for devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote a letter to devotees at the start of the Amarnath Yatra, describing the pilgrimage as a ‘rare spiritual opportunity’ and urging pilgrims to undertake it with devotion, discipline and a sense of responsibility.

In the letter posted on X, he said the Amarnath Yatra was an eternal chapter in our spiritual tradition and cultural unity.

He said the Yatra was not merely a physical journey but a sacred spiritual experience. He described receiving the opportunity to visit the holy cave shrine of Baba Barfani as a matter of great fortune and divine grace.

Referring to the recent difficult circumstances in Jammu & Kashmir, Modi said the successful commencement of the yatra reflects the courage, resilience and unwavering faith of devotees.

The Prime Minister also charted out his ‘five sankalp’ (resolutions) for the yatra, which he urged everyone undertaking the revered pilgrimage should undertake.

He urged all devotees to maintain cleanliness throughout the pilgrimage route and avoid littering. Secondly, he asked them to protect the nature and the environment, including conserving water and keeping rivers and mountains clean.

Thirdly, promote a plastic-free journey by avoiding single-use plastics. Fourthly, support local communities by purchasing local products and encouraging local livelihoods.

Finally, the PM urged the devotees to follow all rules and instructions, especially those related to safety, traffic, weather advisories and administration, so that the pilgrimage remains safe and smooth for everyone.

These resolutions echo the sustainability and responsible-tourism message he has given for other major pilgrimages as well. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the extensive efforts of the administration, security forces, healthcare workers, volunteers and local residents in ensuring the smooth conduct of the yatra.