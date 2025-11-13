DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / First Lady of Ladakh launches Braille Kit Initiative in Leh

First Lady of Ladakh launches Braille Kit Initiative in Leh

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:08 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Kavinder Gupta,L-G, Ladakh.
Bindu Gupta, the First Lady of Ladakh and wife of Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday highlighted the importance of inclusive education and empowering children with special needs, asserting that “every child deserves equal access to quality learning opportunities.”

She was speaking at the inaugural distribution ceremony of the Braille Kit ‘Annie’ held at Chuchot Yokma PM Shri Government High School for students of the Centre for Wellness and Special Abilities (CWSA) from across Leh.

Gupta said, “True progress lies in building an education system that fosters empathy, confidence and self-reliance among all learners, ensuring that no child is left behind.”

Organised by the School Education Department, the event aimed to promote inclusive education across Ladakh’s challenging terrain.

Commending the dedication of teachers and staff at CWSA, Gupta praised their tireless efforts in nurturing specially-abled children. She said the occasion was more than a distribution ceremony, describing it as a symbol of the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas,” inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision.

She lauded the Lieutenant Governor for “his commitment to ensuring quality education reaches every child, even in remote areas,” adding that Ladakh is emerging as a model for educational innovation and social inclusion under his leadership.

Emphasising the importance of the ‘Annie’ Braille kits, Gupta described them as “tools of empowerment that help children learn with greater confidence and independence.” She also applauded the students for their inspiring performances, reflecting their talent and enthusiasm for learning.

