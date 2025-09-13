First train carrying apple to Delhi fully booked: Railways

A day after the Railways announced the launch of a daily time-tabled parcel train between Badgam (Kashmir) and Adarsh Nagar (New Delhi) starting September 13, officials confirmed on Friday that the first train scheduled to depart on September 15 has been fully booked by registered fruit traders in Kashmir.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the Jammu division of Northern Railways, the Joint Parcel Product – Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) train has received an overwhelming response from the region’s fruit growers and traders.

“The first trip, consisting of eight parcel vans (each with a capacity of 23 tons), has been fully booked by registered fruit traders, aggregators, growers, and merchants — primarily for apples,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Railway officials called the initiative “unique” and well-received by fruit growers in the Valley. They expressed optimism about its potential to significantly support the region’s economy.

“This service is expected to boost the economy of Jammu and Kashmir by providing a level playing field and equal opportunity to small, medium, and large-scale fruit growers and traders,” the statement added.

Advertisement

The launch comes at a crucial time, as apple growers in Kashmir have been severely affected by frequent closures of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway this month, disrupting traditional supply routes.

The daily parcel train from Badgam to Delhi is aimed at providing a reliable and cost-effective alternative for transporting perishable produce, particularly apples — one of the Valley’s key horticultural exports.