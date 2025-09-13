DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / First train carrying apple to Delhi fully booked: Railways

First train carrying apple to Delhi fully booked: Railways

The Joint Parcel Product – Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) train has received an overwhelming response
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A worker loads apple boxes onto a special train operated by the Railways to transport fruits from Kashmir Valley to Delhi, at Budgam railway station. PTI
Advertisement

A day after the Railways announced the launch of a daily time-tabled parcel train between Badgam (Kashmir) and Adarsh Nagar (New Delhi) starting September 13, officials confirmed on Friday that the first train scheduled to depart on September 15 has been fully booked by registered fruit traders in Kashmir.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the Jammu division of Northern Railways, the Joint Parcel Product – Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) train has received an overwhelming response from the region’s fruit growers and traders.

“The first trip, consisting of eight parcel vans (each with a capacity of 23 tons), has been fully booked by registered fruit traders, aggregators, growers, and merchants — primarily for apples,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Railway officials called the initiative “unique” and well-received by fruit growers in the Valley. They expressed optimism about its potential to significantly support the region’s economy.

“This service is expected to boost the economy of Jammu and Kashmir by providing a level playing field and equal opportunity to small, medium, and large-scale fruit growers and traders,” the statement added.

Advertisement

The launch comes at a crucial time, as apple growers in Kashmir have been severely affected by frequent closures of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway this month, disrupting traditional supply routes.

The daily parcel train from Badgam to Delhi is aimed at providing a reliable and cost-effective alternative for transporting perishable produce, particularly apples — one of the Valley’s key horticultural exports.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts