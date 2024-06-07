Five child labourers rescued

Jammu, June 6
Five minors forced into child labour by some business establishments were rescued by the district administration in Udhampur district, officials said.
The administration on Wednesday launched a drive to rescue and rehabilitate children on streets and those engaged in child labour, an official spokesman said.
The operation, which was carried by Assistant Labour Commissioner Sapna and District Social Welfare Officer Kanika Gupta, led to the rescue of boys from four locations, including shops and restaurants, and produced them before the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation, he said.
The administration has initiated concrete measures towards providing a safer environment for children under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he added.
