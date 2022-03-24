Five hurt in Srinagar grenade blast

Srinagar, March 23
Five people, including three cops and a CRPF jawan, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday.
Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal said the blast took place at a naka (checkpoint) near Zind Shah mosque in Rainawari area which missed the intended target.
The victims have sustained minor splinter injuries. According to the SSP, all of the injured are in a stable condition. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term
BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7