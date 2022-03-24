Five hurt in Srinagar grenade blast

PTI

Srinagar, March 23

Five people, including three cops and a CRPF jawan, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal said the blast took place at a naka (checkpoint) near Zind Shah mosque in Rainawari area which missed the intended target.

The victims have sustained minor splinter injuries. According to the SSP, all of the injured are in a stable condition. —