Five killed, 6 hurt as vehicle falls into river in Kupwara

The accident occurred on the Seemari road in the Teetwal area of the district, following which a rescue operation was launched.

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The injured passengers were immediately evacuated and shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment.

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a post on X, he said, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kupwara. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the deaths. The Office of the Chief Minister, in a post on X, stated, “Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Karnah-Tangdhar, Kupwara, in which five persons lost their lives and several others were injured. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister directed the administration and medical authorities to extend the best possible treatment to all those injured.”