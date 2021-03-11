Five of family among 6 found dead in two Jammu houses

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 17

Six persons, including five of a family, were found dead inside two houses in the posh Tawi Vihar locality in Sidhra here last evening. The police said it appeared to be a case of poisoning.

They said they received a phone call from Shahzada, a resident of Barzulla in Srinagar, who complained that her brother, Noor-ul-Habib, was not picking up her calls. She feared he might have died by suicide.

A police team was dispatched from the Sidhra police post, which found the doors of the said house locked from inside.

“Foul smell was emanating from the house,” said a

police official.

When the police personnel broke open the doors and entered the house, they found four bodies.

Noor-ul-Habib, Sakina Begum, her daughter Naseema Akhter and grandson Sajad Ahmad Magrey were found dead inside Habib’s house.

“A forensic team and photographers of the crime section of the police were called to the spot. It is being ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning or the victims committed suicide,” said Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu.

Locals informed the police that there was another house in the area that belonged to the family. When the police team opened the doors of the said house, they found two more bodies.

The deceased were identified as Sakina's daughter Rubina Bano and son Zafar Salim. Sakina was a widow.

The SSP said the bodies were shifted to the GMCH, Jammu, for autopsy and would be handed over to family members of the vicitms after medico-legal formalities.

He further said an SIT had been formed to investigate the case. The police have also questioned the family members of the deceased to know if there was any reason for them to commit suicide.