Five terror associates arrested in Kulgam; 2 pistols, 3 grenades recovered

According to a police spokesman, acting on specific intelligence inputs, Kulgam Police, in coordination with the Army and CRPF, apprehended the five suspects at Khrewan Chadder in Kulgam.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Tajamul Hussain Mir, Rehmat Ali Naikoo, Tehrim Ahmed Bhat, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat and Kifiyat Ahmed Dar.

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Police said the recoveries from their possession included two pistols, three magazines, 40 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and three grenades.

A case has been registered at Police Station Kulgam under relevant provisions of law and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

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Meanwhile, in a separate operation in north Kashmir, Handwara Police, along with the Army and CRPF, recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a suspected militant hideout.

Police said that acting on specific information, a joint search operation was launched in the Nagda Nar forest area of Handwara. During the operation, the security forces detected and destroyed an old hideout and recovered a substantial quantity of arms, ammunition and other incriminating material.

The recovered cache included one AK-47 rifle, three grenades, 857 rounds of AK ammunition, 192 PIKA rounds, eight AK magazines, one silencer and 83 pistol rounds, police said.

The recovery is being viewed as a significant achievement in efforts to prevent militant activity and maintain security in the region, officials added.