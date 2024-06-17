Five vehicles seized for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 16

In a drive against illegal mining, Jammu police have initiated strict action against the criminals involved in illegal mining and minting money out of public resources.

In raids carried out at different locations in south zone of Jammu district, the police seized five vehicles involved in illegal mining.

While police post Phallian Mandal seized three trolleys involved in illegal mining, police post Belicharana seized a dumper loaded with sand and a tipper loaded with stones without Form-A.

After seizing these vehicle, District Mining Officer was informed for necessary legal action.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Jammu