Fix cracks, ensure proper drainage to avoid further damage: Geologists

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 5

A team of geologists from University of Jammu (JU) today visited Nai Basti in Thathri of Doda district where cracks appeared on several houses recently. The experts said the cracks in the ground should be fixed immediately to avoid further damage to the vicinity.

The team comprising Professor GM Bhat (retd) and Assistant Professor (Geology) Yudhbir Singh took samples of soil, rocks and clicked photographs of cracks in houses and ground for analysis. They were accompanied by two scholars of the university.

In ramban, five families evacuated Five families were shifted to a school building after their houses developed cracks following the expansion of a

highway in Ramban district.

Residents have sought action against the construction company involved in the project.

“As per initial examination of the site, I can say this with authority that the land in the area is not sinking. While the precise reason for the cracks will be ascertained after analysing the samples, there is an immediate need to fill the cracks in the ground to stop further damage to the area,” Yudhbir Singh told The Tribune.

He said the absence of rainwater drainage could be among the reasons behind the damage. If the affected area is measured, it is around 250 feet straight strip with no impact of sliding in adjoining parts, he said.

The geologists verified that the base of the village was hard rock, which was highly fractured. Above the rock is debris which comprises soil and other material.

A team of Geological Survey of India (GIS) had also visited the site to collect samples on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 50-60 people were shifted to a local school that had been set up as a relief camp. One Mohammad Sharif said a long-term solution was needed for the affected people. The administration should help the affected people rebuild their houses, he added.