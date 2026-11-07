Flanked by ‘dissident legislators’, Farooq says no rift within NC

A group of dissident National Conference legislators met the party leadership in Srinagar on Friday amid growing discontent over last month’s Cabinet expansion.

The legislators said their grievances had been heard and some of their concerns would be addressed immediately.

More than a dozen legislators had expressed resentment after the ruling National Conference inducted four new members into the Cabinet, the first expansion since the party returned to power following the 2024 Assembly elections.

After holding several meetings over the past few days to chalk out their course of action, several legislators arrived at Gupkar Road to meet National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Advertisement

After the meeting, Farooq Abdullah, flanked by the dissident legislators, addressed the media and dismissed reports suggesting that the National Conference was divided.

“This organisation is united. Those who think they can break this organisation should understand that it has never been broken and will never be broken,” he said.

Abdullah said the party leadership had heard the legislators’ “genuine” concerns and assured them that appropriate steps would be taken.

Advertisement

“We have spoken to them. Their issues were genuine and have been given due consideration. Everyone was heard, and some steps will be taken soon, while others will be taken gradually,” he told reporters.

Bashir Ahmad Veeri, NC MLA from Bijbehara, described Friday’s meeting with the party leadership as fruitful. “There were some grievances. The party leadership accepted some of them during the meeting, while others will be resolved in the coming time,” he said.

Veeri said some decisions were expected within 24 to 48 hours. “You will see how these decisions are implemented in the coming time. The confidence-building process will begin,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

He also said the meeting featured a comprehensive discussion on how to intensify the party’s fight for the restoration of statehood and pursue the restoration of Article 370 and the “rights that had been taken away”.

On the day of the Cabinet expansion, several senior NC legislators had expressed disappointment, alleging that seniority and experience had not been given due consideration. Many voiced resentment over being left out of the reshuffle. The discontent escalated after a meeting was convened at the residence of a party MLA in Srinagar. Since then, the dissident legislators have held several meetings to discuss their grievances and chart out their next course of action.

Among their demands are the replacement of Cabinet ministers who have completed two years in office and the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, who had lost the 2024 Assembly poll.

Omar offers to resign

Sources privy to the meeting told The Tribune that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered to resign and was "adamant" about his decision, but the legislators refused to accept his offer.