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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Flash floods hit J-K's Doda district, damaging houses, shops and vehicles

Flash floods hit J-K's Doda district, damaging houses, shops and vehicles

The latest flash flood is the third such incident in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar in the past two days, following heavy rainfall that has battered the mountainous region

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:17 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Residents walk through boulders and debris strewn across a residential locality after flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall and cloudbursts in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, Image credit/PTI
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Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall struck the upper reaches of Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, partially damaging several houses, shops and vehicles.

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No loss of life has been reported.

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The latest flash flood is the third such incident in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar in the past two days, following heavy rainfall that has battered the mountainous region.

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Officials said heavy rain in the upper reaches triggered flash floods, bringing boulders, mud and debris into Thathri town.

Several residential and commercial structures suffered partial damage as mudslides and boulders swept through the area.

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A number of vehicles parked along the road were buried under the debris, while locals claimed that some vehicles were swept away by the flash flood into the Chenab river.

A landslide leaves massive boulders strewn across a residential area, in Doda district on Tuesday. PTI

Residents inspect boulders, debris and damaged structures after flash floods caused widespread destruction in Doda district. PTI

The exact number of vehicles affected and the overall extent of the damage was yet to be officially assessed.

The Doda-Kishtwar highway was also blocked at Thathri following the flash floods, disrupting vehicular movement in the region.

The district administration, along with police and other agencies, launched clearance operations to restore road connectivity and assess the damage.

The incident comes a day after heavy flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Krishan Lal said the administration responded promptly to rain-related incidents across the district and restored affected roads.

"Following the rainfall this morning, there was a minor hill slope slide in the Prem Nagar area of Thathri tehsil. Mud and debris accumulated on the road, but it was cleared in the morning itself and traffic was restored," he said.

He said heavy rain also brought stones and mud onto roads in Chiralla tehsil and on the Bagna link road, but these stretches were also cleared.

The deputy commissioner appealed to people not to panic or spread rumours, asserting that the incidents were caused by heavy rainfall and not by cloudbursts.

"It is incorrect to describe such incidents as cloudbursts. These are episodes of heavy rainfall, which often cause mud and small stones to come down from hill slopes in hilly districts. The administration remains fully alert and responds immediately wherever such situations arise," he said.

He urged people to verify any information through the District Control Room or the district administration before believing or sharing it.

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