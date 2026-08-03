Flash floods hit Kargil villages after heavy rains; Army, police launch relief operations

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall and cloudburst hit parts of the Kargil region, damaging infrastructure, disrupting road connectivity and prompting rescue operations by the Army, police and civil administration, officials said on Monday.

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Heavy rain triggered flash floods in Hardass and Tumail villages of Kargil district on Sunday evening, inundating habitations and damaging roads and other public infrastructure, officials said.

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Local authorities and emergency teams rushed to affected areas to assess the damage and launch relief operations.

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The Army said troops of the Forever in Operations division launched immediate rescue and relief operations after a cloudburst struck Gund in Hardass, with flash floods snapping road connectivity and leaving residents stranded.

Troops evacuated affected villagers, provided first aid, and distributed drinking water, essential supplies and meals, amid adverse weather conditions, Army officials said.

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In another area, the Army, in coordination with the civil administration, assisted in clearing debris and restoring roads, water supply and electricity to facilitate relief operations in affected villages.

On Saturday, a cloudburst near Mina-2 in Minamarg triggered flash floods and landslides, affecting four temporary shelters of Bakerwal families comprising around 20 people, police said.

Minamarg police post personnel launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated the affected families to nearby safe locations, they said.

A car was washed away in floodwaters, but all its occupants escaped unhurt, police said.

Traffic on the Drass-Srinagar national highway was temporarily suspended due to landslides and debris, with restoration work underway, officials said.

Police advised commuters, tourists and residents to avoid crossing overflowing streams, water channels and other flood-prone areas until weather conditions improve.

Drass Deputy Commissioner Imteeaz Kacho visited Matayen and Pandrass villages to assess the situation, review developmental requirements and interact with local residents, officials said.