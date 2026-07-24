Flash floods hit Udhamour village, families evacuated

Flash floods hit the Barkuanda area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early on Friday, causing damage to several houses and prompting the evacuation of affected families, officials said.

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The district administration evacuated three affected families to the government middle school at Barkuanda as a precautionary measure, they said.

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No casualties have been reported so far, while officials have launched an assessment of the damage caused by the flash floods and landslides.

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In another incident, flash floods hit Kadwah village in Basantgarh tehsil, where overflowing water damaged some houses and standing maize crops, they said.

The floodwater was diverted through an alternative channel, preventing further damage to residential structures and agricultural land, officials said.

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The Tawi river at Udhampur continued to flow below the alert mark. According to the latest readings, the river was flowing at 12.655 feet against the alert level of 15 feet.

However, the water level in the Chenab river at Akhnoor once again crossed the flood alert level.

Heavy rains over the past five days have caused extensive damage in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir.