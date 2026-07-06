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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Flashfloods block Doda-Kishtwar highway, bury vehicles at under-construction Kwar power project

Flashfloods block Doda-Kishtwar highway, bury vehicles at under-construction Kwar power project

Road clearance and restoration work has been launched by authorities, while commuters have been advised to avoid the highway and follow official traffic advisories until the route is reopened

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:24 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Debris and mud flow across an area after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, at Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Image credit/PTI
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Flash floods triggered by incessant overnight rainfall damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway on Monday, disrupted vehicular traffic and buried several vehicles near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in the hilly districts of Doda and Kishtwar.

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Huge quantities of mud, boulders and debris was deposited on the highway following the flash floods.

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Officials said that a portion of the highway was damaged, forcing the suspension of traffic. Several vehicles parked along the roadside at Prem Nagar were trapped in the flood debris. However, no loss of life or injuries were reported, they said.

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Road clearance and restoration work has been launched by authorities, while commuters have been advised to avoid the highway and follow official traffic advisories until the route is reopened.

In neighbouring Kishtwar district, heavy rainfall also triggered a major landslide and mudslide near the tunnel area of the under-construction 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric power project.

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Officials said flash floods carried large volumes of mud and boulders into the project area, burying several vehicles, including trucks, dozers and other construction equipment, besides damaging construction material.

Multiple vehicles sustained extensive damage and remain trapped under the debris, they said, adding clearance operations are underway to retrieve the stranded vehicles and restore the affected site.

Minor flash flood incidents were also reported from high-altitude areas of Reasi district, officials said.

The administration had earlier issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir, urging people, particularly those living near riverbanks and nallahs, to remain alert and avoid unsafe locations.

According to the Meteorological department, Samba recorded the highest rainfall in Jammu region during the previous 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday with 90 mm, followed by Kathua (66.2 mm), Katra (44.4 mm), Doda (42 mm), Jammu (41.8 mm), Udhampur (40.6 mm), Bhaderwah (33.6 mm), Kishtwar (24 mm), Reasi (10.5 mm), Batote (4.7 mm), Ramban (4.5 mm) and Banihal (0.4 mm).

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