DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Flashfloods disrupt Jammu-Kishtwar highway, inundate Kwar hydel project in Kishtwar

Flashfloods disrupt Jammu-Kishtwar highway, inundate Kwar hydel project in Kishtwar

National Highway-244, connecting Doda and Kishtwar, closed after landslides blocked several stretches

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Debris following a landslide on NH-244 in Doda on Monday. ANI
Advertisement
Heavy rainfall triggered flashfloods and landslides across the fragile mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar on Sunday, disrupting vehicular traffic and allowing floodwaters to enter the under-construction 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project.
Advertisement

A flash flood struck the project site in Kishtwar, bringing with it a large volume of muck, debris and boulders.

Advertisement

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar after receiving reports of the incident. "Fortunately, there has been no loss of life or property. Some project machinery was shifted safely, and all components of the under-construction project remain intact. There is no cause for concern," he said.

Advertisement

The National Highway-244, connecting Doda and Kishtwar, was closed early in the morning after landslides blocked several stretches.

A traffic police official said restoration work began immediately after the slides. However, a portion of the highway was damaged, which may continue to affect traffic even after the road is reopened.

Advertisement

Several heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and construction machines parked near the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) area of the Kwar project were buried under muck. Officials said only one driver was present at the site, but he managed to escape after noticing the rising water level. Clearance operations continued through the day, with authorities indicating that complete restoration may take several days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal urged residents to remain vigilant during the monsoon, noting that the region has numerous vulnerable streams and water channels.

"The Machail Mata Yatra has also been suspended as a precautionary measure. The pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions improve," Kotwal said.

Earlier, the administration had issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flashfloods and landslides across vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Residents, particularly those living near rivers and nallahs, were advised to stay alert and avoid unsafe locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, Samba recorded the highest rainfall in the Jammu region during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, receiving 90 mm, followed by Kathua (66.2 mm), Katra (44.4 mm), Doda (42 mm), Jammu (41.8 mm), Udhampur (40.6 mm), Bhaderwah (33.6 mm), Kishtwar (24 mm), Reasi (10.5 mm), Batote (4.7 mm), Ramban (4.5 mm) and Banihal (0.4 mm).

The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, forecast generally cloudy conditions from July 6 to 8, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, and heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the Jammu division.

It added that many districts of the Kashmir division are also likely to receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by brief intense showers, mainly during the afternoon and early morning hours.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts