Flashfloods disrupt Jammu-Kishtwar highway, inundate Kwar hydel project in Kishtwar

Advertisement

A flash flood struck the project site in Kishtwar, bringing with it a large volume of muck, debris and boulders.

Advertisement

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar after receiving reports of the incident. "Fortunately, there has been no loss of life or property. Some project machinery was shifted safely, and all components of the under-construction project remain intact. There is no cause for concern," he said.

Advertisement

The National Highway-244, connecting Doda and Kishtwar, was closed early in the morning after landslides blocked several stretches.

A traffic police official said restoration work began immediately after the slides. However, a portion of the highway was damaged, which may continue to affect traffic even after the road is reopened.

Advertisement

Several heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and construction machines parked near the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) area of the Kwar project were buried under muck. Officials said only one driver was present at the site, but he managed to escape after noticing the rising water level. Clearance operations continued through the day, with authorities indicating that complete restoration may take several days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal urged residents to remain vigilant during the monsoon, noting that the region has numerous vulnerable streams and water channels.

"The Machail Mata Yatra has also been suspended as a precautionary measure. The pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions improve," Kotwal said.

Earlier, the administration had issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flashfloods and landslides across vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Residents, particularly those living near rivers and nallahs, were advised to stay alert and avoid unsafe locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, Samba recorded the highest rainfall in the Jammu region during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, receiving 90 mm, followed by Kathua (66.2 mm), Katra (44.4 mm), Doda (42 mm), Jammu (41.8 mm), Udhampur (40.6 mm), Bhaderwah (33.6 mm), Kishtwar (24 mm), Reasi (10.5 mm), Batote (4.7 mm), Ramban (4.5 mm) and Banihal (0.4 mm).

The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, forecast generally cloudy conditions from July 6 to 8, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, and heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the Jammu division.

It added that many districts of the Kashmir division are also likely to receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by brief intense showers, mainly during the afternoon and early morning hours.