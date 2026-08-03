Flashfloods hit Ganderbal after heavy overnight rains

Flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in parts of Ganderbal district caused damage to houses, commercial establishments and agricultural fields early on Sunday.

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The water level in local streams rose suddenly due to a suspected cloudburst in the higher reaches and incessant rainfall in the Safapora area of the district.

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Flood-like conditions were witnessed in several areas after continuous rain since late Saturday evening caused streams to overflow. Water entered many houses, shops and agricultural fields, triggering panic among residents.

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Gulab Sheikh Colony, Kohistan Colony and Bakshi Mohalla in Safapora were among the worst-hit areas.

Meanwhile, a massive landslide damaged the Katra-Reasi road, prompting the authorities to launch restoration work. The Jammu region also witnessed incessant rain, triggering landslides at several places.

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The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has forecast a few spells of light to moderate rain at many places, with the possibility of heavy showers over a few districts on August 3 and 4. “From August 5 to 7, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at many places with brief intense showers at a few places. From August 8 to 10, there is a possibility of light rain at scattered places,” the MeT said.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma on Sunday visited the cloudburst-affected Urigad Reshi Nallah area in Chatroo to assess the ongoing restoration and rehabilitation works following Saturday’s devastating cloudburst.

During the visit, the Sharma inspected the affected site to review the progress of restoration and rehabilitation measures. He took stock of efforts to restore essential services and ensure timely relief to affected families.

He also interacted with local residents, listened to their grievances and issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments for immediate redressal of the issues raised.

Emphasising the need for speedy restoration, the Deputy Commissioner directed NHIDCL Kishtwar to continue clearing slush and mud and undertake repairs to the damaged road once the affected area dries sufficiently. He also asked NHIDCL to examine the feasibility of constructing a suitable cross-drainage structure to safely channel flash-flood waters and minimise the impact of such incidents in future.

Sharma further directed the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of flood protection works in the affected area.