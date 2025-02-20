DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Flashlights given to villagers to protect livestock from predators

Flashlights given to villagers to protect livestock from predators

In a step towards mitigating human-wildlife conflict in Ladakh, WWF-India distributed essential conflict mitigation tools, including flashlights, to 127 pastoral beneficiaries in the Kargyam belt, covering villages such as Barma, Kherapulu, Sato and Chibra. The distribution event, held in Barma...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
WWF-India officials distribute essential conflict mitigation tools in Ladakh.
Advertisement

In a step towards mitigating human-wildlife conflict in Ladakh, WWF-India distributed essential conflict mitigation tools, including flashlights, to 127 pastoral beneficiaries in the Kargyam belt, covering villages such as Barma, Kherapulu, Sato and Chibra.

The distribution event, held in Barma village, witnessed the presence of LAHDC councillor of Chushul, Konchok Stanzin. The initiative, spearheaded by WWF-India’s Western Himalayas Conservation Programme, aims to support local herders in protecting their livestock from predators such as wolves, snow leopards, lynx and feral dogs.

Rigzin Dawa, Senior Programme Officer, WWF Western Himalayas Conservation Programme, along with his team, led the event to ensure effective outreach and implementation.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Chushul councillor commended WWF-India for its efforts and urged for continued support in the future.

Foxlights, that were also distributed, installed atop livestock corrals, serve as a deterrent against nocturnal predators, significantly reducing livestock losses and promoting coexistence between wildlife and local communities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, flashlights will aid pastoral households in navigating pasture routes and safeguarding their livestock, enhancing both safety and efficiency. “This large-scale distribution is part of WWF-India’s ongoing commitment to conservation and community welfare in Ladakh. In the coming months, WWF-India plans to implement additional initiatives, including the installation of predator-proof corrals and further mitigation measures to strengthen pastoral livelihoods,” an official informed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper