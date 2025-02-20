Flashlights given to villagers to protect livestock from predators

In a step towards mitigating human-wildlife conflict in Ladakh, WWF-India distributed essential conflict mitigation tools, including flashlights, to 127 pastoral beneficiaries in the Kargyam belt, covering villages such as Barma, Kherapulu, Sato and Chibra.

The distribution event, held in Barma village, witnessed the presence of LAHDC councillor of Chushul, Konchok Stanzin. The initiative, spearheaded by WWF-India’s Western Himalayas Conservation Programme, aims to support local herders in protecting their livestock from predators such as wolves, snow leopards, lynx and feral dogs.

Rigzin Dawa, Senior Programme Officer, WWF Western Himalayas Conservation Programme, along with his team, led the event to ensure effective outreach and implementation.

On the occasion, Chushul councillor commended WWF-India for its efforts and urged for continued support in the future.

Foxlights, that were also distributed, installed atop livestock corrals, serve as a deterrent against nocturnal predators, significantly reducing livestock losses and promoting coexistence between wildlife and local communities.

Meanwhile, flashlights will aid pastoral households in navigating pasture routes and safeguarding their livestock, enhancing both safety and efficiency. “This large-scale distribution is part of WWF-India’s ongoing commitment to conservation and community welfare in Ladakh. In the coming months, WWF-India plans to implement additional initiatives, including the installation of predator-proof corrals and further mitigation measures to strengthen pastoral livelihoods,” an official informed.